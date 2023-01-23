Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.36. 389,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

