Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.96. 220,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,313. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average of $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

