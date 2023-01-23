Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.20) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239 ($2.92).

BARC stock traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 179.88 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 24,138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,254,387. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 209.45 ($2.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.27. The stock has a market cap of £28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 580.26.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($220,897.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

