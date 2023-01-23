Barclays Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 310

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJB. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.13).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.82. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 404.07 ($4.93). The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 321.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($446,613.79). In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £63,856.59 ($77,921.40). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.47), for a total value of £366,000 ($446,613.79). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124 shares of company stock worth $45,034.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

