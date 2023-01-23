Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($116.30) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €89.97 ($97.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

