BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,760. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.76%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

