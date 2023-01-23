Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.58. 1,193,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $243.88. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 351,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 147,072 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 16,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

