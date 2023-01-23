Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $628,819.43 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

