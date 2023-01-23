BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 872,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 831.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 252,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of BYSI stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 351,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.01. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

