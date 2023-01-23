Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.45

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 397830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.35.

Biohaven Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

