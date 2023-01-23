Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

