Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Biophytis Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
About Biophytis
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.