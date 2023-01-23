Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

BIR stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$339.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

