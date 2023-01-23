Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $13.52 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $166,508.76 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.89518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.05379868 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,369,713.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

