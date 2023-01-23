Bitcoiva Price Tops $13.27 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $212.87 million and $181,484.32 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $13.27 or 0.00057564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,046.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00592585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00194010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.27200986 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $157,459.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

