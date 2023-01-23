Bitgert (BRISE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $153.48 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $153.48 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

