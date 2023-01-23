BlueArk (BRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $745,533.56

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $39.01 million and $745,533.56 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,973.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00580917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00195823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137852 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $807,805.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

