Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 583,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,738. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

