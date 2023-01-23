BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$188.60.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$115.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

