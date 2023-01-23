BMO Capital Markets Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.92. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,593.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

