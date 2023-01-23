BMO Capital Markets Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.92. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,593.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

