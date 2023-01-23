Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $210.86. 379,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,404. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

