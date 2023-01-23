Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.94. 879,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.23 and a 200 day moving average of $524.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

