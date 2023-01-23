Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

