Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,509. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.