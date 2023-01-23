Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,061,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

