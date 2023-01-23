Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.2 %

BYDGF stock opened at $156.40 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $625.66 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.