Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.28

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1458828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.