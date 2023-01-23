Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

