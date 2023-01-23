Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $48.17

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
HRL stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Hormel Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.