Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $48.17

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

