Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.72 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

