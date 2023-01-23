Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $38.88 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00411373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,611.55 or 0.28875344 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00590081 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

