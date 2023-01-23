Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy Sells 20,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$1,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,832,512.28.

Trevor James Cassidy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching C$81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,234. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.51.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

