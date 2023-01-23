Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CP traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$107.26. The company had a trading volume of 434,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,058. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock has a market cap of C$99.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.94.
Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Railway
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.