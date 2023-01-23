Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.33.

Shares of CP traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$107.26. The company had a trading volume of 434,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,058. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock has a market cap of C$99.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

