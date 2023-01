Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527.29 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.96 billion and $527.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.71 or 0.07098470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Cardano?Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that’s designed to be flexible, sustainable, and scalable. It supports smart contracts, allowing for the creation of decentralized applications (dApps), tokens, and more on its network.The Cardano network aims to be the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform through the use of its Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which allows ADA token holders to help validate transactions by “delegating” their tokens to staking pools run by validators.The blockchain is divided into the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL), which contains the accounts and balances and is where the Ouruboros consensus mechanism validates transactions, and the Cardano Computing Layer (CCL), which is where the computations for decentralized applications built on top of Cardano are run.Who Created Cardano?The Cardano network was launched in September 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood, without support for smart contracts. These were rolled out later on through the Alonzo hard fork.The network was launched using a consensus mechanism, Ouroboros, that’s based on peer-reviewed research by a team of cryptographers from several institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and Tokyo University.Cardano is now maintained by three separate organizations and by its community. The organizations behind Cardano include the Cardano Foundation, which is a non-profit organization supervising the network’s development, Input Output Global, and Emurgo, which encourages Cardano adoption.The network is developed through a series of eras named after notable figures. The network’s current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while its final era Voltaire will bring voting and treasury management to the blockchain.What is ADA?ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain, akin to ETH on the Ethereum network. It’s used to pay for transaction fees on the network and can be used for governance or to earn rewards by participating in the network’s Proof-of-Stake consensus.ADA is named after Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who is often referred to as the first computer programmer.Cardano’s Voltaire era will bring voting and treasury management to the network, which will allow ADA token holders to vote on the project’s future direction, in a way similar to the one owners of decentralized autonomous organizations’ (DAOs) governance tokens vote on proposals.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

