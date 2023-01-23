Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527.29 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.96 billion and $527.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.71 or 0.07098470 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078448 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00029273 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057125 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011152 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025316 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
