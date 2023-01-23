Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and approximately $424.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.25 or 0.07092122 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00080648 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029433 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057745 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011213 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025555 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
