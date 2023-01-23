CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. 1,351,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

