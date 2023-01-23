Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 543,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,127. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

