Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 904,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.29. 244,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,105. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

