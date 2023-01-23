Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 904,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
