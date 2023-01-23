Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,057.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CABGY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CABGY stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.94.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

