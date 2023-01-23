Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,821,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 7,207,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78,217.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $12.13 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

