CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CX remained flat at $4.99 during trading on Monday. 3,058,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

