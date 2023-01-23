Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,057. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.