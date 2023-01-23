CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £4,277.80 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,220.01).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde acquired 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £21,843.36 ($26,654.50).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde acquired 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,974.50).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,723.82 ($46,032.73).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,721.78).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £172,500 ($210,494.20).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde acquired 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($547,477.07).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde acquired 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £455,000 ($555,216.60).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON CNIC opened at GBX 144 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.24. The company has a market capitalization of £415.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.