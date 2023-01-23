Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Update

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 91.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at $3,578,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Certara by 28.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 378,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 770,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -617.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

