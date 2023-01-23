Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DAWN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 569,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,177. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

