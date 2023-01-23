Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
DAWN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 569,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,177. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.