Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,098. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

