Chia (XCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.49 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $44.79 or 0.00196130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $281.89 million and $9.49 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,293,931 coins and its circulating supply is 6,294,285 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

