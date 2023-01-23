Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

