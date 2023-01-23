Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.61 and its 200 day moving average is $386.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

