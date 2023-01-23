Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Chimerix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,760. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.65. Chimerix had a net margin of 464.75% and a return on equity of 147.04%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chimerix by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chimerix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 59.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

