Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Chimerix Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,760. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.65. Chimerix had a net margin of 464.75% and a return on equity of 147.04%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
