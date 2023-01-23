Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 780,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,423. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,731,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
