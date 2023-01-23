Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CD shares. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 780,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,423. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,731,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

